Flaggs recommends declaring State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has recommended declaring a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Mississippi.

“I’ve recommended to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that we immediately declare a state of emergency for the City of Vicksburg ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall,” Flaggs said. “The reason I’m doing this on the front end is to be able to bypass certain bid requirements in case the need for emergency contracts or services should arise.”

Declaring a state of emergency will expedite the delivery of emergency services to Vicksburg residents.

“I’m asking everyone to please exercise extreme caution when traveling — do not move traffic cones or barricades and be aware of downed power lines and other debris on streets. In the event of an emergency, please utilize our 911 system. If you need me, contact me on my cell phone at 601-942-0492. Stay safe, Vicksburg.”