Vicksburg Warren School District announces schools will be closed Monday due to Hurricane Ida

Vicksburg Warren School District announced Sunday afternoon that its campuses will be closed on Monday due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ida.

Hinds County Community College is following suit, with representatives saying the campus will be officially closed on Monday, and possibly Tuesday. Students and staff at HCC will need to wait for further instruction regarding whether classes will resume on Tuesday or not.

Vicksburg Catholic Schools and Porter’s Chapel Academy will also be closed on Monday.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana at approximately 11:55 a.m. Sunday. The storm is anticipated to reach Warren County in the early morning hours of Monday and last through early morning on Tuesday.

Strong winds with gusts of up to 75 miles per hour, downed trees and downed power lines are highly likely, as is flash flooding. The area will also have a slight-to-moderate risk of tornadoes forming.