Schools in Warren County return to normal schedules Tuesday
Published 4:21 pm Monday, August 30, 2021
After all schools in Warren County were closed on Monday due to the threat of Hurricane Ida, Tuesday will be a return to normal.
According to statements from Vicksburg Warren School District and Vicksburg Catholic Schools, power has been restored at all buildings and students are expected to return to class on time Tuesday morning.
Porter’s Chapel Academy will also resume classes on Tuesday, according to a statement posted on the school’s Facebook page.