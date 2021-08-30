Schools in Warren County return to normal schedules Tuesday

Published 4:21 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

By Anna Guizerix

After all schools in Warren County were closed on Monday due to the threat of Hurricane Ida, Tuesday will be a return to normal.

According to statements from Vicksburg Warren School District and Vicksburg Catholic Schools, power has been restored at all buildings and students are expected to return to class on time Tuesday morning.

Porter’s Chapel Academy will also resume classes on Tuesday, according to a statement posted on the school’s Facebook page.

 

More News

Schools in Warren County return to normal schedules Tuesday

Warren County “very fortunate” as Ida leaves the area

Warren County residents can expect wind, rain as Ida passes

Vicksburg, Warren County passes quiet night with Ida

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe those who don’t isolate for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 should be criminally punished?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...