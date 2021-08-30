Vicksburg on western edge of Hurricane Ida as it begins to weaken

Published 2:40 am Monday, August 30, 2021

By Anna Guizerix

Hurricane Ida has shifted further east, placing Vicksburg on its western side.

As of 2:30 a.m. Monday, the middle of Ida was heading east of Vicksburg to impact Jackson.

Rain and strong winds are still highly likely for the Warren County area. Winds are currently at 17 mph and by 8 a.m. will reach 25 mph.

Wind and rain is expected to peak around noon Monday, at 32 mph and a 90 percent chance of rain.

Since its landfall late Sunday morning, Ida has caused mass devastation to portions of Louisiana.

