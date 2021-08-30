Vicksburg, Warren County passes quiet night with Ida

Vicksburg and Warren County made it through the first waves of Hurricane Ida with little damage on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, who is over public works, said reports from public works crews and city police indicated Vicksburg went through the night with no major problems to streets or drainage.

He said, however, city officials continued to watch the storm, which is forecast to bring winds in excess of 30 mph to the area later in the morning.

Entergy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said 1,806 customers were without power in Warren County with the largest concentration of outages in the South Frontage Road area with 881 people out. She said an additional 153 customers were out in the Alcorn Drive area off Mission 66.

“Because of the high winds, no one has been dispatched,” she said, adding power may be restored to some areas by rerouting service through other circuits.

In Warren County, Emergency Management Director John Elfer said there were reports of damage to one house on MLK Drive, and one tree that fell between midnight and 8 a.m., blocking Freetown Road, south of the Culkin Fire Station.

“It’s gone a little bit east and really hasn’t been that bad,” Elfer said. “We have some trees down, some power outages, but our guys are out this morning working and assessing damage.”

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the damage didn’t begin until approximately 5 a.m. Monday.

“We did not experience any trees down or roads blocked until just after 5am this morning. Since then we have had several trees down blocking various roadways but no reports of structural damage or injury,” he said. “We have extra deputies on duty patrolling the county and remain prepared to respond to calls for service.”

The worst of Ida is expected to arrive in Warren County between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Anna Guizerix contributed to this report.