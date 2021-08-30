Warren County under Tropical Storm Watch as Ida moves through Mississippi

As Tropical Storm Ida continues to move north through Mississippi, Warren County will experience the strongest winds between lunch time and about 2 to 3 p.m., says meteorologist Nicholas Fenner with the National Weather Service in Jackson. “The center circulation is slowly moving north,” Fenner said about 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. “For the Vicksburg area that is going to keep an elevated threat for wind with the potential for 45 to 65 mph winds. Most of that is just going to be gusts, but that will have the potential for causing some power outages with downed trees and power lines. That is something to be very aware of today.”

Fenner said Vicksburg was under a limited threat for flash flooding with the possibility of another 2 to 3 inches of rain as the storm moves through the area. He said the area could continue to see breezy winds through the night.

“By (about 2 to 3 p.m.), we are expecting Ida to be moving toward the northeast to more northern parts of the state,” Fenner said. “You could see breezy winds throughout the night but the tropical winds will stop.”

The Warren County Emergency Management Agency encouraged readers to monitor weather forecasts and to shelter in place in a post on their Facebook page at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

“If you do not have to travel, please shelter in place. We encourage everyone to monitor the latest forecasts and ensure that your emergency supply kits, shelter plans, and alert systems are in place and adequate,” the post read.

As of 6:50 a.m. Monday, 2,358 Entergy customers in Warren County were without power.