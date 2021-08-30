Warren County “very fortunate” as Ida leaves the area

While Hurricane Ida devastated coastal Louisiana and even temporarily reversed the course of the Mississippi River, Warren County residents are mostly able to say they made it through the storm unscathed.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, there was minimal local damage caused by the storm, which is now northeast of Warren County.

“We were very fortunate in Warren County that we received minimal damage from Ida,” Pace said. “First reports of trees down began coming in just after 5 a.m. County road crews were able to clear all of those in a very timely manner except for a couple tangled in power lines.”

According to Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer, only two roads remain blocked: China Grove and Cain Ridge. Both of those remain blocked due to downed power lines.

“We have two houses with minor damage,” Elfer said. “Our county crews have been working hard to clean up and keep the roads clear.”

Conditions remain overcast and rain is still expected throughout Monday night and early Tuesday.