American Cruise Line’s newest riverboat docks in Vicksburg through Hurricane Ida

American Cruise Line’s American Melody was scheduled to dock in Vicksburg on Monday and was able to dock this weekend, despite Hurricane Ida, and continue on its first voyage as the company’s newest riverboat.

American Melody is one of four riverboats that traffic the Mississippi River — the second modern ship. The riverboat faced the storm in her very first itinerary, which started this past week. However, despite a hurricane that was labeled Category 4 when it made landfall, American Cruise Lines Public Relations Manager, Alexa Paolella, said the boat was able to continue its itinerary by modifying it to dock earlier than originally scheduled.

“We do go to Vicksburg regularly along nearly all our itineraries, including the one (American Melody) is following now,” Paolella said. “They just ended up going a little bit earlier because of the storm. It is somewhere we regularly visit and our guests love.”

Paolella said Vicksburg was a natural place for the company to dock during the storm, as it is always a loved place by those who visit along their cruise. She said that the company’s riverboats are able to continue as normal as American Melody was the only riverboat still in the area. The other three cruises were further up the river and unaffected by the storm.

“All cruises are subject to change based on water levels, weather and other things,” Paolella said. “This being a major storm, luckily we were fine so they’re going to keep going.”

With a slightly amended schedule, the first guests on American Melody are still able to enjoy their cruise and able to participate in their excursions.