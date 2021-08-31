Bobbie Gene Carter Holmes passed away on Aug. 27 at Shady Lawn Health and Rehabilitation. She was 67.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 3, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.