Robert Lee Jones

A celebration of life will be held for Robert Lee “Bobby” Jones on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Sept. 3, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m. Mr. Jones will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Burial will take place at Belmont M.B.Church Cemetery, Charlie Brown Road, Utica, Miss.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Alice “Margurie” Warfield-Jones and John Willie “Mickey” Jones Sr.

Bobby leaves to cherish his memories one son, Andrew Robinson; one grandson, Amauri Robinson; four sisters, Rosie Warfield (Texarkana, Ark.), Gail Henry (Texarkana, Texas), Coniela “Sister Baby” Jones, and Earline Jones; and three brothers, John “Bubba” (Donna) Willie Jones Jr., Sammy (Millet) Lee Jones, and Allen “Snoop” (Regina) Frank Jr. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.