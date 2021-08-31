Vicksburg Warren School District offers virtual option until Oct. 31

The Vicksburg Warren School District will be offering a hybrid learning option for students.

This decision was made during the VWSD Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday after the Mississippi Department of Education adopted changes on Aug. 19, which would allow districts the flexibility to offer certain learning options through Oct. 31.

Families may now choose to continue face-to-face instruction at the student’s school or the hybrid schedule.

The hybrid learning option differs from the 2020-2021 option, VWSD communications and media specialist Christ Kilroy said.

“If a family chooses the hybrid option, they must sign an at-home hybrid scheduling form for their child to participate,” Kilroy said. “This form outlines the expectations for students and families that participate in at-home hybrid schedule learning. A child is considered enrolled in face-to-face learning until the form is received. Forms may be received until Sept. 7, 2021.”

Once a student is enrolled in the at-home hybrid schedule learning, Kilroy said, they will not be allowed to return to in-person learning until Nov. 1.

VWSD superintendent Chad Shealey reported during the board meeting that after viewing the results from state testing, in-person instruction was best for students.

“As an overall whole of the (VWSD) district, the kids that were at school did perform better than the kids online,” Shealy said.

Also, for those choosing the virtual option, Kilroy said, per the MHSAA guidelines, students will be allowed to practice with teams and activities, but they cannot participate in competitions.

“Students who choose at-home hybrid scheduling cannot participate in contests until they return to face-to-face instruction,” Kilroy said.

After Oct. 31 the at-home hybrid scheduling will not be offered unless the date is extended by the Mississippi Department of Education; therefore, Kilroy said all students will return to in-person learning on Nov. 1.

For more information or to fill out a form, visit the VWSD website.