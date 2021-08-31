Vicksburg Warren School District offers virtual option until Oct. 31

Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Vicksburg Warren School District will be offering a hybrid learning option for students. 

This decision was made during the VWSD Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday after the Mississippi Department of Education adopted changes on Aug. 19, which would allow districts the flexibility to offer certain learning options through Oct. 31. 

Families may now choose to continue face-to-face instruction at the student’s school or the hybrid schedule. 

The hybrid learning option differs from the 2020-2021 option, VWSD communications and media specialist Christ Kilroy said. 

If a family chooses the hybrid option, they must sign an at-home hybrid scheduling form for their child to participate,” Kilroy said. “This form outlines the expectations for students and families that participate in at-home hybrid schedule learning. A child is considered enrolled in face-to-face learning until the form is received. Forms may be received until Sept. 7, 2021.” 

Once a student is enrolled in the at-home hybrid schedule learning, Kilroy said, they will not be allowed to return to in-person learning until Nov. 1.  

VWSD superintendent Chad Shealey reported during the board meeting that after viewing the results from state testing, in-person instruction was best for students. 

“As an overall whole of the (VWSD) district, the kids that were at school did perform better than the kids online,” Shealy said.  

Also, for those choosing the virtual option, Kilroy said, per the MHSAA guidelines, students will be allowed to practice with teams and activities, but they cannot participate in competitions. 

“Students who choose at-home hybrid scheduling cannot participate in contests until they return to face-to-face instruction,” Kilroy said.  

After Oct. 31 the at-home hybrid scheduling will not be offered unless the date is extended by the Mississippi Department of Education; therefore, Kilroy said all students will return to in-person learning on Nov. 1. 

For more information or to fill out a form, visit the VWSD website. 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

