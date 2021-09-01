Merit Health Medical Group Welcomes Dr. Cody Tipton

Merit Health Medical Group, in Vicksburg, is proud to welcome a new addition to its medical staff, Dr. Cody Tipton, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

Tipton joins Merit Health from the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash., where he completed his Orthopedic Residency and Surgical Internship. He received his Doctor of Medicine from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, DC.

When asked why he chose orthopedics and sports medicine, Tipton replied, “My introduction to orthopedic surgery began in my youth, when I had my own sports injuries that required surgery. The compassion and care given to me, which allowed me to pursue and achieve a scholarship to play collegiate baseball, left a lasting impression.

“The ability to help and treat people who have a passion and desire to continue their sport, activity or hobby has been the primary drive behind my pursuit of a career in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.”

Tipton and his wife, Ashley, have two small children. Their son, Cohen, is 5 years old and daughter, Sloane, is 2 years old. Ashley also recently joined the hospital staff as ICU Director.

Tipton is now accepting patients and his office is located in the Merit Health Medical Group building at 2200 Highway 61 North, Suite 1400, Vicksburg (601-883-5858).

Tipton’s services include, but are not limited to: