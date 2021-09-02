A graveside service has been scheduled for Jerrystine Robinson on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 5, at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Robinson was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Mae Williams Brown; maternal grandmother Idalene Eatmon; brother, Curtis Williams; sisters, Shirley Brown, Dorothy Mae Brown, Bertha Lee Brown, Ida Mae Brooks and her grandson, Mitchell Kemp.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her sons, James Kemp Jr. of Jackson, and Aaron Kemp of Joliet, Ill.; three daughters, Janice Harrison, Varie Kemp and Lynda King, all of Vicksburg; her brothers Robert Earl (Margaret) Williams, Frank (Wanda) Brown, Elastic (Shirley) Brown and her sister Colby Fisher, all of Vicksburg; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends including the Eatmon, Robinson and Kemp families.

Jerrystine Robinson transitioned from this life on Aug. 30, at the age of 78.