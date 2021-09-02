Kenneth Clark Breland passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 1. He was 91.

Kenneth was born in Philadelphia, Miss. on June 14, 1930, to Roger Clark Breland and Annie Breland Sharp. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Culberson in 1950. He was a devoted husband for 64 years, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

Kenneth loved his church, Lighthouse Baptist, where he was a member of the Mike Sharp Sunday School Class.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Myers Courteau (Mike), Debra Grayson (Joe) and a son-in-law, George McMillin (Beverly); six grandchildren, Andrea McMillin, Kenny McMillin, Lori Williams (David), Carrie Callender (Jimmy), Gabe Crutchfield (Renee) and Todd Myers (Tish); one sister, Irene Wade of Victoria, Texas; three sisters-in-law, Madine Wilkerson of Jackson, Audine Ware of Pensacola, Fla., and Retta Culberson; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly McMillin; his son-in-law, Stanley Myers; his stepfather that raised him, Elisha L. Sharp; two sisters, Katie Hicks of Philadelphia, Miss. and Kathleen Crain of Texas and 1 sister-in-law, Liz Culberson.

Graveside services will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. with Pastors E. L. Sharp and David Kassos officiating. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Williams, Kenny McMillin, Jr. and his caregivers, Linda Owens, Rick Grayson, Aaron Moates and Kenny McMillin, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1804 Sky Farm Avenue, Vicksburg, MS 39183, or “Our Sweet Bexlee-Kaye Nash.” This family has been intertwined with Breland’s family for over 60 years. Bexlee is the daughter of Joey and Brittany Nash, 165 Windham Drive, Vicksburg, MS 39183. She is a four-year-old little girl that has been fighting cancer for two years and still has many miles to go. Any donations will be used for travel and medical expenses.