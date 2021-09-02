Storm’s winds knock down trees, power in Warren County

A line of thunderstorms with high winds on the leading edge of a weak cold front knocked down trees and left more than 2,000 Entergy customers and three schools in Warren County without power Thursday.

Thomas Winesett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, said the storms, which hit the Vicksburg area about 9 p.m. Wednesday, had winds clocked from 45 to 65 mph. The Weather Service Office station at the Vicksburg-Tallulah Airport in Mound, La., indicated the Warren County area had winds of 35 mph with a gust of 46 mph during the storms.

The Wednesday night storm knocked out power to 2,438 Entergy customers in Vicksburg, Entergy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said.

“The storm knocked trees on power lines on Howard Street, Harrison Street, Lake Street and Short Cherry Street and broke a pole on Drummond Street,” she said.

The storm knocked down trees in the county and a tree reportedly fell on a house on Jefferson Street, Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said.

The storm’s winds were also responsible for service being knocked out to Dana Road Elementary and Vicksburg Intermediate School on Dana Road and Warrenton Elementary on Belva Drive, forcing school officials to close those schools for the day.

McKinnis said Entergy officials expected power to be restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.