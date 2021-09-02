Tallulah’s Hargrave strikes out everyone in perfect game

Ginny Claire Hargrave was better than perfect in the pitcher’s circle on Thursday night. She was absolutely untouchable.

The Tallulah Academy pitcher struck out all 15 batters she faced in a five-inning perfect game as the Lady Trojans beat Union Christian 10-0.

Hargrave threw 47 of her 67 pitches for strikes. She fell behind in the count 3-0 against two batters and 3-1 against another before battling back to get strikeouts.

Hargrave finished off Sydney Yelton on three pitches to end the game.

Tallulah Academy (5-5-1) backed Hargrave with nine hits, and scored in every inning except the second in the run-rule shortened game. Hargrave had a pair of singles and two RBIs, while Emma Collins was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs scored.

Rebecca Bullock also tripled and drove in three runs, and Carrie Beth Miller scored twice.

Tallulah will return to action Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., at home against Prairie View Academy.

Victors 12, Porter’s Chapel 0

Haley Gregorich went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Lily Casey pitched a two-hit shutout as the Jackson Victors knocked off Porter’s Chapel Academy.

Ashton Byrd had three hits, including a pair of RBI singles, as the Victors scored six runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.

Casey had four strikeouts and did not walk a batter. She also hit an RBI single and scored a run.

Raegan Thornell hit a single and Macey Bufkin a double to account for PCA’s two hits. The Lady Eagles will play again Sept. 9 at Prairie View Academy.