Vicksburg residents collect donations for those affected by Hurricane Ida

Published 3:51 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Vicksburg resident Allen Pugh stands next to his loaded-down truck Tuesday prior to traveling to storm-ravaged Grand Isle, La. (Photo submitted)

Loaded with essential supplies donated by members of the Vicksburg community, Allen Pugh set out on Tuesday to deliver the goods to those in Southeast Louisiana who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.  

The Category 4 storm that tore through communities has left residents without power and, in some cases, without homes. 

“It’s like a war zone down there,” Pugh said. 

And he should know — the U.S. Army veteran was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. 

While no one is being killed, Pugh said, the landscape, like that of war-torn countries, has been ravaged, in this case by Hurricane Ida. 

Also, reminiscent of his time spent overseas, Pugh said, was the security. 

Protective fencing has been erected to keep looters out of businesses and homes, pharmacies were being guarded on all sides by police and at the end of the day, officers would patrol communities, reminding residents of the 6 p.m. curfew. 

Grand Isle had been completely cut off from the public, Pugh said, even to those like himself who had a fishing camp on the island. 

Unfortunately, he said, it’s those with ill intentions that make everyone skittish. 

“People are so scared. They think they are going to be scammed,” Pugh said. 

Pugh had to sit a gas can down at a home and walk away, he said, before the homeowner was convinced he was merely there to help. 

But once they realized he was on the up-and-up, he said, they thanked him profusely.  

Gas is one of the most-needed items for those living in affected areas of Louisiana.  

“It’s their lifeline,” Pugh said. They are using it to run generators. And with so many power grids destroyed, residents in communities without power do not know when it may return. 

Cars are lined up at the gas stations, Pugh said. On his way back to Vicksburg Thursday, he said there were even lines of cars at gas stations as far north as Brookhaven. 

Pugh will be making a second trip to Southeast Louisiana on Sunday. Anyone who would like to donate supplies can take them to Fire Station 8 by Home Depot or to Pugh’s place of business, Patriot Motorsports, 1029 Highway 61 North.  

“You can’t miss it. It’s the building with the big American flag,” Pugh said. 

In addition to Pugh, Christin and Charles Toney are also taking supplies down to those in need. Donations can also be left at Toney’s 61 North Liquor and Wine, 700 Highway 61 North. 

Pugh said residents in the affected areas have plenty of water as of now. They also do not need clothing at this time. 

When donating, he asked that donors be cognizant of items that one would need when they have no electricity.  

Essential items needed include: 

 Gas 

Gas cans 

Butane 

Tarps 

Toiletries — toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine products 

Baby food  

Diapers  

Baby formula  

Wipes — Pugh said wipes are being used in lieu of a bath  

Non-perishable food items  

Heavy-duty trash bags 

Dog and cat food — Pugh said there have been many animals abandoned and he was feeding those locked up in gates 

Flashlights 

Batteries 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Celebrity horses from ‘Yellowstone’ series evacuated to Warren County ahead of Hurricane Ida

Creative Learning, Creative Design: Vicksburg Warren School District hosts Academy of Innovation ribbon-cutting

Mary McFarland Johnson

Vicksburg’s proposed bike trail nearing design phase

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you trust the coronavirus statistics reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...