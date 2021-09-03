Thomas P. Meyer

Lt. Col. Tom Meyer, 78, passed away on Aug. 2, at his home in Lexington, Ky.

Tom was a 1961 graduate of St. Aloysius High School. He married Barbara Roberson, a 1961 graduate of Cooper High School in Vicksburg. Tom is survived by Barbara, his loving wife of 56 years; son, Matt Meyer; daughter Holly Martin; and grandchildren, Isabel Meyer, Sydney Meyer, Chloe Martin and Reece Martin (according to Tom, “the smartest kids on the planet”).

Following graduation from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor’s degree, Tom went on to serve proudly in the United States Army as an infantry officer, retiring from the army after 24 years of service. Tom continued to work in the defense industry and for NATO for 20 years, finally retiring in 2008.

Tom Meyer served two tours in Vietnam and two tours In South Korea, as well as posts in Germany and Czechoslovakia. As a young officer, Tom was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery while in Vietnam. Additionally, he took time to earn a Master’s degree from VPI while serving his country. Spending much of his career in airborne units, he also served in Special Operations and taught for two years at West Point.

Tom and Barbara enjoyed traveling and made many friends all over the world. Tom was a tireless volunteer at the Best Friends facility in Lexington. He was a loving and proud husband, father and grandfather. We salute the memory of Lt. Col. Tom Meyer and owe our deepest gratitude to him and to others like him for their dedication and service to our country.