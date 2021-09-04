Claiborne County inmate found dead in jail cell

Published 7:54 pm Saturday, September 4, 2021

By Staff Reports

A Claiborne County inmate was found dead in his jail cell during a routine check on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 8:28 a.m. Saturday, during a routine jail check, Carl Lee Thomas, 67, was found unresponsive in his jail cell.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but Thomas was already deceased, the sheriff’s department reported. His family was later notified.

As part of protocol, Sheriff Edward Goods turned this death investigation over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

”We would like to offer our sincere condolences to his family and ask the public to keep them in their prayers as well!” a statement on the department’s Facebook page read.

The cause of death has not been determined; however, the sheriff’s department said it will keep the public informed of the conclusion of the MBI investigation.

This is a developing story.

