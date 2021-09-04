FRAZIER: A helping hand is the best tool

Published 4:00 am Saturday, September 4, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

I spent last weekend in Austin when Hubby and I went to visit my son and his girlfriend. 

While we were there, we dined at some lovely restaurants, shopped and one evening the kids taught us how to play one of their favorite board games. We had a great time, and nothing could have made the visit any better, except for Ida. 

Before even leaving Vicksburg, Hubby and I knew the storm was heading our way. 

I even asked him if we should cancel our trip. 

He replied by asking me which one of us wants to make the call to my son informing him we would not be coming. 

No call was made. 

We did, however, before leaving for Texas, fill up gas cans to run the generator for when we got back if we lost power.  

As we traveled and all the while we were at my son’s house, I kept track of the storm. As it grew in strength, my anxiousness increased, so to calm my nerves I tried to think of all that needed to be done before Ida hit.  

I remembered I had left my car on empty, not thinking since we took Hubby’s truck, so I called my youngest brother to ask him if he could go to my house, get the car and fill it up with gas. Of course, he said, yes.

I knew from my past experience with Hurricane Katrina, if the power when out, it would be impossible to find fuel.  

I also contemplated cutting our visit short to get back home to batten down the hatches. 

It was decided, the best plan would be to leave in the wee hours of the morning on Monday before the storm reached Vicksburg. 

That plan eventually fell through when we realized the timing would put us riding in with the storm. Therefore, we decided it would be better to leave later in the morning after the storm had passed.  

Before returning to Vicksburg, we called home to inquire if any of the family living here needed anything before returning. My oldest daughter had sent me a screenshot of the naked shelves in the grocery stores.  

Where we were, had plenty of everything. 

No one needed anything, so we just stocked up ourselves, buying water, bread, milk and a couple of new flashlights.

I debated over getting a new fan — something a bit more powerful. With no air-conditioning, I knew we would get hot fast. 

Well, Monday morning rolled around, and the news was there wasn’t much news. The storm swung to the east, allowing us to drive home in sunny skies until we hit Monroe. And there, the rain wasn’t even heavy. 

I can’t tell you how nice it was to arrive back at our house with the lights on and the air conditioner blowing. 

Vicksburg, as they say, “Dodged a bullet.” 

There were others who didn’t. 

New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana were pummeled, and I am hearing there is the possibility it could be weeks before they even have power restored.  

I can’t imagine. 

To aid those who have lost not only power but their homes and livelihood, several folks from Vicksburg have been loading up their trucks with supplies that have been donated and taking them to the hardest-hit areas. 

Allen Pugh has already made one trip down south and plans on a second, Sunday. Christen and Charles Toney and some of their friends left out Friday with three trucks and trailers loaded down with everything from tarps to toilet paper. 

For those who did not hear about donations being collected for our Louisiana neighbors, and want to help out, it’s not too late. 

All you need to do is drop off items (I understand water and clothing are not needed) at Patriot Motorsports on Highway 61 North, Toney’s 61 N Liquor and Wine or at Fire Station 8 by Home Depot. 

Vicksburg was fortunate and because we weren’t hit, we can help. 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

FRAZIER: A helping hand is the best tool

Warren Central scratches out a victory over Vicksburg

Eagles drop 70 on Discovery Christian

Riverfield runs past Flashes

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you trust the coronavirus statistics reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...