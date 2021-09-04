FRAZIER: A helping hand is the best tool

I spent last weekend in Austin when Hubby and I went to visit my son and his girlfriend.

While we were there, we dined at some lovely restaurants, shopped and one evening the kids taught us how to play one of their favorite board games. We had a great time, and nothing could have made the visit any better, except for Ida.

Before even leaving Vicksburg, Hubby and I knew the storm was heading our way.

I even asked him if we should cancel our trip.

He replied by asking me which one of us wants to make the call to my son informing him we would not be coming.

No call was made.

We did, however, before leaving for Texas, fill up gas cans to run the generator for when we got back if we lost power.

As we traveled and all the while we were at my son’s house, I kept track of the storm. As it grew in strength, my anxiousness increased, so to calm my nerves I tried to think of all that needed to be done before Ida hit.

I remembered I had left my car on empty, not thinking since we took Hubby’s truck, so I called my youngest brother to ask him if he could go to my house, get the car and fill it up with gas. Of course, he said, yes.

I knew from my past experience with Hurricane Katrina, if the power when out, it would be impossible to find fuel.

I also contemplated cutting our visit short to get back home to batten down the hatches.

It was decided, the best plan would be to leave in the wee hours of the morning on Monday before the storm reached Vicksburg.

That plan eventually fell through when we realized the timing would put us riding in with the storm. Therefore, we decided it would be better to leave later in the morning after the storm had passed.

Before returning to Vicksburg, we called home to inquire if any of the family living here needed anything before returning. My oldest daughter had sent me a screenshot of the naked shelves in the grocery stores.

Where we were, had plenty of everything.

No one needed anything, so we just stocked up ourselves, buying water, bread, milk and a couple of new flashlights.

I debated over getting a new fan — something a bit more powerful. With no air-conditioning, I knew we would get hot fast.

Well, Monday morning rolled around, and the news was there wasn’t much news. The storm swung to the east, allowing us to drive home in sunny skies until we hit Monroe. And there, the rain wasn’t even heavy.

I can’t tell you how nice it was to arrive back at our house with the lights on and the air conditioner blowing.

Vicksburg, as they say, “Dodged a bullet.”

There were others who didn’t.

New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana were pummeled, and I am hearing there is the possibility it could be weeks before they even have power restored.

I can’t imagine.

To aid those who have lost not only power but their homes and livelihood, several folks from Vicksburg have been loading up their trucks with supplies that have been donated and taking them to the hardest-hit areas.

Allen Pugh has already made one trip down south and plans on a second, Sunday. Christen and Charles Toney and some of their friends left out Friday with three trucks and trailers loaded down with everything from tarps to toilet paper.

For those who did not hear about donations being collected for our Louisiana neighbors, and want to help out, it’s not too late.

All you need to do is drop off items (I understand water and clothing are not needed) at Patriot Motorsports on Highway 61 North, Toney’s 61 N Liquor and Wine or at Fire Station 8 by Home Depot.

Vicksburg was fortunate and because we weren’t hit, we can help.