How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by Vicksburg-area athletes in college football games played over the weekend.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) caught three passes for 24 yards in a 31-7 loss to South Alabama.

• Belhaven linebacker Tommy Curtis III (Vicksburg High) had two solo tackles in a 56-28 win over Millsaps.

• Millsaps linebacker Marquis Tenner (Vicksburg) had two solo tackles in the loss to Belhaven.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught a touchdown pass in a 24-0 win over Mississippi College.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg) had one pass breakup in a 14-13 overtime victory against Miles College.

• Louisiana-Monroe defensive back Kevin Jones (Madison Parish) had one tackle in a 45-10 loss to Kentucky.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg) had a team-high eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in a 40-35 loss to No. 2 Oklahoma.

• Southern University kicker Josh Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off twice and had one touchback in a 55-3 loss to Troy.

• Northwestern State offensive lineman Stevie Ballard (Central Hinds) saw playing time in a 44-14 loss to North Texas.

• Kansas State defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg) saw playing time in a 24-7 win over Stanford.