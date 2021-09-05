South Alabama stomps Southern Miss

MOBILE, Ala. — In a matchup of head coaches making their college debuts, Kane was a little more able than his opponent.

Jake Bentley threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and South Alabama scored 31 unanswered points to defeat Southern Miss 31-7 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

The loss ruined the debut of Southern Miss coach Will Hall, but South Alabama’s Kane Wommack moved his career record to 1-0.

Southern Miss jumped out to an early lead in the as it capped a 16-play, 73-yard drive with a 1-yard Trey Lowe touchdown run with 3:55 left in the first quarter.

The Jaguars responded with a scoring drive of their own. Bentley threw a 48-yard pass to Jalen Tolbert to move the ball inside the 5-yard line, and then finished it three plays later with a 1-yard TD toss to Trent Tyre.

After Southern Miss fumbled the ball on the ensuing kickoff — the first of its three turnovers — South Alabama took advantage of the miscue to gain the lead for good. The Jaguars got the benefit of a roughing the passer call during the pivotal drive, helping lead to a 5-yard pass from Bentley to Kareem Walker to put them up 14-7.

Bentley scored on a 1-yard run to make it 21-7 on the opening possession of the second half, and

Davyn Flenord returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown in the final minute to cap the victory.

Bentley completed 17 of 22 passes for 269 yards, Diego Guajardo kicked a 48-yard field goal, and Jalen Tolbert had five catches for 168 yards. South Alabama only had 31 rushing yards.

Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. carried 19 times for 81 yards.

Lowe was 13-of-29 passing for 133 yards, and also ran 19 times for 33 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked four times, however, and threw two interceptions.