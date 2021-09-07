Aubrey Lee “Buck” Tanner, at the grand age of 94, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 6. Tanner, who as a young child named himself Buck after his old bird dog, was born on July 29, 1927, in Petal, Mississippi to Andrew and Lona Tanner. At the age of 17, Buck joined the U.S. Navy where he served in Japan until the end of World War II. After the War, he returned and moved to Belzoni, Miss., where he met the love of his life, Daisy Purvis Tanner, who preceded him in death on Nov. 28, 2017.

Buck is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ola Tanner, Lola Mae McCraw, L.B. Tanner, Leo Tanner, Lorena Green, Polly Aultman and two great-grandchildren.

Buck is survived by his two children, Marcie Southerland and Doug Tanner (Kathy); six grandchildren, Lee Ann Stuart (Chad), Matt Southerland (Trisha), Branan Southerland (Brooke), Bridget Satcher (Chris), Shane Wallace and Heath Purvis (Deana); 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Buck is also survived by his two loving sisters, Carole Wood and Jean Crocker, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Buck Tanner is known by many in Vicksburg for his more than 50 years of working in the family-owned jewelry business, A.L. Tanner Jewelers. Buck’s favorite hobby was his family and work. He loved visiting with all who frequented the jewelry store and was known and loved by so many in the community just as he loved all of them.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Satcher, Jack Stuart, Jim Cole, Randy Holder, John Elfer, David Woods, Heath Purvis and Jacob Hoffman.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Daniel Edney, Angela McCain, Loraine McGowan, Lisa Chambers, George Lyons, Alan Lyons and Bill Przybylski.

Memorials may be made to Hawkins United Methodist Church.