Georgia Lee Smith Reed passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, at Merit Health River Region. She was 83.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Mt. Hebron Church Cemetery in Bovina, Miss., under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home

on Friday, Sept. 10, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.