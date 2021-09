Linda Sue Watkins a devout Christian went to our Lord on Aug. 30.

She was fully vaccinated but died of COVID-19 at the Gandy Crossing Care Center in Tampa, Fla. Linda was born on Dec. 9, 1944, in Harlingen, Texas. She grew up in Vicksburg and graduated from Culkin Academy High School in 1964. She is preceded in death by her parents Leeada and Henry Watkins, her sister Belva Watkins Evans, and nieces Lori Evans and Karen Rauschenberger.

She is survived by her sister Janice Davis, niece Jessica Pruitt (Brian) and nephews Matthew and Jason Evans.