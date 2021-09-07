Rosie Christine Hollingsworth Powell of Vicksburg and a native of Dyersburg, Tenn., passed away Thursday, Sept. 2. She went out in true Rosie fashion surrounded by laughter and chaos.

Rosie is survived by two loving children, Erin (Ritch) Southard of Vicksburg, William Keenan Neighbors of Newbern, Tenn., her three precious grandchildren, whom she loved more than her own children; Emily, the princess, Richie, the brave and the grand caboose himself, Paul the wild man and many nieces and nephews that she loved as if they were her own children. Let’s not forget her faithful companion to the end, Happi, her fuzzy Maltipoo.

Rosie worked in Memphis, Tenn., as a dental assistant for Dr. Joe Battle and later Dr. Ed Weiner. After moving to Vicksburg, she was hired as a teacher’s assistant and became so much more than just an assistant to students and teachers alike. She retired from the District in 2013.

To know Rosie was to love her; she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She had a zest for life and an infectious laugh. Her selflessness was evident in the way she loved her friends and family. She will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers and laughs forever.

Preceded in death by her parents and siblings, we know Rosie is now dancing and sharing her stories with them all in heaven.

A memorial service will be held at Hawkins UMC, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. with the Reverend Mitchell Hedgepeth presiding. A visitation with the family will begin at 3 p.m. until the time of the service. A graveside service for the family will be held in Dyersburg, Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Many special thanks to Kim Crawford, Amy Belk, Kathy, Elmira, Julia, Doris, Jackie and Carrie. These ladies cared for Rosie and her family as she made her trek to those pearly gates in the sky.

Memorials can be made to Hawkins UMC or the Mississippi Chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF Mississippi, 105 Westpark Drive #415 Brentwood, TN 37027.