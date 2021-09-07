Warren County Board of Supervisors extends mask mandate

Published 10:19 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

By Anna Guizerix

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend the county’s mask mandate through Oct. 4 at noon.

The decision comes after a continued increase in coronavirus cases in the area.

The mandate requires those unable to keep six feet of distance from others outside of their household to wear a mask. This is effective in government buildings, businesses and public facilities, regardless of for-profit or non-profit status.

Exceptions include children under the age of 8, a medical condition prohibiting a person from wearing a mask, during the consumption of food or drink, communicating with someone who is hearing impaired, speaking to an audience and temporarily removing the mask for identification purposes.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, between Aug. 22 through 28 (the most recent data available), Warren County reported 213 COVID-19 cases. Warren County now has a total of 6,010 cases and 145 deaths. One death was reported in Warren County between Aug. 4 and Sept. 1.

