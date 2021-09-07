Warren County Sheriff’s Office releases name of shooting victim

The Warren County 18-year-old who was shot on Saturday has been identified as Augustus Judge, Jr.

Just after noon, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that someone had been shot in the 400 block of Ashwood Drive. Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrived and discovered Judge lying next to a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the sheriff’s office is not releasing names of other individuals involved in the incident, but Sheriff Martin Pace said Judge is believed to have been in the vehicle with another 18-year-old prior to the gun discharging.

The weapon used in the incident was a .40-caliber pistol, Pace said.

Detective Sam Winchester and Sgt. Stacy Rollison are the lead investigators on this case. As of Tuesday morning, Pace said no motive for the shooting had been determined.

“The investigators’ task is to determine what happened leading up to the incident, and determine with certainty who was holding the weapon leading up to the incident,” Pace said on Sunday.



Judge was first transported to Merit Health River Region and then transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Pace said he spoke with UMMC on Tuesday, and Judge is listed in serious condition.