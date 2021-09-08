City of Vicksburg passes ordinance to ban drag racing

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday took aim at a traffic-related problem in the city, passing an ordinance outlawing drag racing, “burnouts” and making “donuts” on city streets and public and private parking lots.

The board’s action came at its Tuesday meeting in response to complaints about cars drag racing on city streets, burning and smoking tires and leaving circular tire marks on parking lots or in the streets. The ordinance becomes effective 30 days after it is published.

City officials in June passed an ordinance outlawing loud mufflers and tailpipes.

“We’re expanding our ordinances,” City Attorney Nancy Thomas said.

The ordinance passed Tuesday makes it illegal “for any person to drive or otherwise engage in, aid, or abet any vehicle in any drag race, speed competition, exhibition of speed acceleration, burnout or donut on a public or private street or highway or public or private parking lot.”

Under the ordinance, the term “burnout” means keeping a vehicle stationary and spinning its wheels and causing the vehicle’s tires to heat up and smoke.

The term “donut” is defined as driving a vehicle repeatedly in a circle while accelerating the vehicle.

The maximum penalty for the first offense is a $250 fine and/or 30 days jail. The maximum for a second offense is a $350 fine and/or 60 days jail. The maximum for subsequent violations is a $500 fine and/or six months jail.