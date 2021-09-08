A Celebration of Life will be held for Gary Vondel Williams, Sr. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium. Mr. Williams will lie in repose from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Mr. Williams was proceeded in death by his parents, Betty J. Williams and Joe Mitchell, grandmothers Emma Currie and Marie Williams, grandfather Tommy Williams, and three Aunts Shirley Williams, Sylvia Collins and Elizabeth Riley.

Gary leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Tameka Williams, four children, Gary Williams, Jr, KeShawn Williams, Ashanti Burse and Tamia Williams, five sisters, four brothers and a host of family and special friends.

Gary V. Williams, Sr. transitioned August 30, 2021, in Dallas, TX at the age of 44.