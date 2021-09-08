Janie Sumrall Branch, 3 years old, went to be with Jesus on Monday, September 6, 2021, at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Holly Springs Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. with the service Friday, September 10, 2021 at First Baptist Church Holly Springs at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sidon Cemetery in Sidon, MS.

Janie Sumrall Branch was born on October 10, 2017 in Columbus, MS and was a resident of Holly Springs, MS. Janie brought such joy to all who knew her. Her bright, beautiful smile and big blue eyes lit up the room the minute she walked in. Janie loved ALL things Marshall Academy. She could be found at every sports event with her big hair bow and a set of pompoms cheering on her Patriots. She loved gymnastics, cheering, soccer, baseball but most of all she loved her family- and being with them was her most favorite thing. Janie was her daddy’s girl and the apple of her mama’s eye. She loved her brothers so much and made sure to keep them in line. She was strong, courageous, smart, fierce, and beautiful- the perfect combination of what a girl should be. She was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be forever missed.

Janie is survived by her parents, Bruce and Abby Branch and loving brothers, Britton and Wills Branch of Holly Springs, MS; grandparents, Angela Stephens of Pearl, MS, Ed and Dolly Claypool of Vicksburg, MS, Stephanie Johnson (Mike Wilson) of Tupelo, MS, and Louis Johnson of Columbus, MS; great-grandparents Shirley Bruce of Brookhaven, MS and Tommy Johnson of Columbus MS; her aunts and uncles, Brittany (Nick) Thompson, Candi (Chuck) Hester, Lee (Dustin) Pambianchi, Samantha (Delvin) Thompson, Elizabeth Claire (Allen) Selkey, Matthew (Sunny) Johnson, Max (Bridget) Branch, and Valerie (Gabe) Boykin. She is also survived by many cousins, family members, and friends who will miss their “Janie Girl” immensely. Janie is preceded in death by her grandfather Bubba Branch of Sidon MS; her great-grandparents Blaine and Ann Claypool of Clinton, MS, Leroy and Mildred Taylor of Waterproof, LA, Max and Janie Branch of Sidon, MS, E.R. Bruce of Brookhaven, MS, and Nancy Johnson of Columbus, MS.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Pambianchi, Nick Thompson, Max Branch, and Matthew Johnson.

Special thanks and appreciation to the LeBonheur Children’s Hospital 5th Floor PICU staff, PICU Nurse Matt Mathis, PICU Nurse Olivia McComb, and all of the First Responders, emergency personnel, and volunteers who assisted during the accident. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital or Marshall Academy Dance Program in memory of Janie Branch.