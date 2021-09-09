Alma Wilson

A celebration of life will be held for Alma Ann Wilson on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium.

Wilson will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Wilson was preceded in death by father Mitchell Hunter, Sr.; stepfather, James Wince, Sr.; her

mother Beatrice Hunter Wince; two sons, Kevin Davenport and Darron Wilson, Sr., brothers James

Wince, Jr., Mitchell Hunter, Jr., Ronald Wince and Henry Hunter and sisters Dorothy Wince Williams and Jacqueline Robinson.

Wilson leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Albert Ray Wilson, Jr.; a loving daughter and

son-in-law, Lisa and Willie Donerson; one brother Donell (Rosie) Wince and three loving grandchildren,

Dennis Mathis, Jr., DMarcus Mathis and Kayla Rogers; a special niece, Tina Robinson Flaggs, two special

nephews, Karl Hunter of Savannah, Ga. and Darrell Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews and a close

and special cousin, Gloria Williams Smith.

Alma A. Wilson transitioned on Sept. 5 at the age of 72.