Construction to Mutual Credit Union’s Clay Street Branch drive-thru to begin Sept. 13 

Construction will begin Monday, Sept. 13, on the parking lot and drive-thru access lanes at the Clay Street branch of Mutual Credit Union located at 4210 Clay St. in Vicksburg.

The phases of construction are expected to last between 45 to 90 days (about 3 months) depending on weather impacts to construction.

Mutual is committed to ensuring that service remains top priority though drive-through traffic is expected to be impacted during this time. Construction is expected to impact only one lane of the four-lane drive-thru at a time beginning with the outermost lane proceeding inward toward the building.

The planned improvements to the parking and drive-through area are expected to increase traffic flow capability allowing for better ease of access to drive-up services.

“As Mutual [Credit Union] continues to grow to meet our membership’s ever-changing needs, some growing pains are expected,” said Mutual Credit Union President, Michael Mathews. “We know that the result will provide for a better experience for anyone using Mutual’s drive-thru services at the Clay Street location.”

Mutual Credit Union strives to provide world-class financial solutions and service. To reduce the impact to wait times during construction, use lobby teller services, visit any of its other convenient locations, use the Mutual Mobile App to make check deposits, or try the full-service ATMs that accept check and cash deposits, visit during non-peak hours (mid-morning or mid-afternoon) and avoid the busiest days — the first few or last few days of the month.