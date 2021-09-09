Larry ‘L.J.’ King, Jr.

Published 9:30 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

By Staff Reports

Larry “LJ” King, Jr. passed away at Blair Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson, Miss. He was 13.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 until 5 p.m. with
family present from 4 until 5 p.m.

