Patricia O’Hara Knight passed away peacefully on Aug. 23 at her home in Vicksburg at the age of 97.

Pat was born in New Orleans to the late Judge William J. O’Hara and Gertrude Richard O’Hara. She was preceded in death by her husband Sterling J. Knight; her daughter Evelyn Knight Price (John); her twin sister and two brothers.

She is survived by her children: daughters Patricia (Patite) Magruder (the late Edmund), Vicki Abraham (Lee) and her sons Sterling O. Knight and David J. Knight (Mimi). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Patricia graduated from Louise McGehee School in New Orleans and lived for many years in Slidell, La. Patricia was a homemaker and volunteer worker. Patricia was a loving mother and friend to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved deeply and was deeply loved.

A funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA, will be held on Sept. 14. Visitation will be from 11 to noon and Mass at noon. Interment will be in Metairie Cemetery, New Orleans.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity.