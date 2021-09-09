Graveside services for Richard James Martin, a Vicksburg resident, are to be held on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev Sam Godfrey officiating, under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Martin passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, in the Heritage House Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. He was 68. He had worked for the U. S. Postal services and was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Lee Martin Smith, and his sister Debra Ann Martin.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Terson of Chicago, Ill., and his aunt, Eunice Lewis of Vicksburg.