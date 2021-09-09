Graveside funeral services for Roosevelt Cooper, Jr. are to be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Cedar Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Brother WiIlie Gross officiating under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Roosevelt Cooper, Jr. passed away on Aug. 24 in Milwaukee, Wis. following a brief illness. He was 82. He had served in the U.S. Army and was an ordained minister of the Jehovah’s Witness Ministry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Lula Mae Cooper, Sr.; his wife Corean Dixon Cooper; his brother Donald Cooper; sisters Clean Bruce, Carolyn Cooper, Mineva Russum; a son-in-law Dexter Lampley and his grandson Dexter, L. Lampley.

He is survived by his son Roosevelt Carl Cooper, III, of Vicksburg; his daughters Zita Marie Cooper and Dr. Paula D. Cooper-Lampley both of Milwaukee, Wis. and Colette Mathews (Jeffrey) of Phoenix, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; his sisters Alma Donald, Marian Cooper, Jeanne Cooper; sister-in-law Jessie Chambliss; nephew Alfred Thomas; special friends Johnny Hayes, Willie and Jean Gross, Ed and Pat Hardy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends and relatives.