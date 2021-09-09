Graveside services for Veronica Batiste are to be held on Friday, Sept. 10, in the Wyoming Cemetery in Newellton, La., at 2 p.m. with Apostle Leroy officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Facial coverings and social distancing is required inside the building.

Veronica Dumas Batiste passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, in her home following a lengthy illness. She was 72. She was a retired LPN Nurse and associate pastor for Amazing Grace Ministries.

She was preceded in death by her parents Felix and Helen B. Dumas, Sr. her brothers Felix Dumas, Jr. and Anthony Dumas.

She is survived by her husband, Sylvester J. Batiste of Tallulah, La.; her three sons, Derek Batiste and Bryant Batiste of Tallulah and Anthony Woods of New Orleans, La.; her three daughters, Junelle Batiste of Dallas, Texas Robin Bourgeois and Daisha Batiste of Tallulah; 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.