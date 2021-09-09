Vicksburg Art Association launching new season on Sept. 14

The Vicksburg Art Association provides artists and those who appreciate art an avenue to participate locally in a variety of offerings that include art shows and artist workshops.

The group will kick off its new season beginning at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Constitution Firehouse Gallery, 1201 Main St., and anyone who is interested is welcome.

“The board is very excited to start this new season. It has been a long time coming,” VAA president Randy Jolly said. “We hope this year is better and can get back to some normal activities.”

The VAA, like many other organizations, was put on pause due to COVID-19.

During the meeting, participants will have the opportunity to view the VAA’s permanent collection as well as works from Elizabeth Pajerski.

Pajerski is a noted Vicksburg, Mississippi and Southern regional artist, and this part of the program is being supported by the VAA, Mississippi College and the MC Department of Art, Jolly said.

The collection is for sale and funds collected will go to the Elizabeth M. Parjerski Scholarship Endowment.

“This is your chance to get a wonderful work of art and support the Vicksburg Arts Community and the education of young artists,” Jolly said, adding Parjerski’s estate was left to MC to build The Elizabeth M. Parjerski Scholarship Endowment with the proceeds going to her scholarship and a percentage to the VAA.

Parjerski’s paintings can also be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19.

But if one wants to get the first choice from the collection, Jolly encourages people to come to the VAA meeting on Sept.

“We will have a great evening with art and surprises,” he said.