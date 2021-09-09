Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen names Halls Ferry connector street for Sid Beauman

Published 9:03 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

By John Surratt

The city of Vicksburg is naming the connector street linking the Halls Ferry Park and Halls Ferry Road Sid Beauman Drive. (Photo by John Surratt)

Sid Beauman was a champion for recreation and youth in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday remembered his devotion to recreation, naming the city’s connector street linking the Halls Ferry Park and Halls Ferry Road as Sid Beauman Drive.

“Since Alderman Beauman was the main person who built Halls Ferry Park, we thought it might be appropriate to name that road after him,” City Attorney Nancy Thomas said.

A Vicksburg native, Beauman, who died in 2015, served as the city’s parks and recreation director from 1993 to 2001, when he ran for South Ward Alderman. Halls Ferry Park, with its tennis courts and ball fields, was built during his tenure as director.

He also worked with the Vicksburg Swim Association and school coaches and parents to build the city’s Olympic class swimming pool at City Park and to develop recreational facilities in Kings and other areas of the North Ward.

Beauman was elected to his first term as alderman in 2001 and was re-elected in 2005 and 2009.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Stepmother gets new trial after conviction in toddler death

Larry ‘L.J.’ King, Jr.

Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen names Halls Ferry connector street for Sid Beauman

Patricia O’Hara Knight

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you feel that you are fairly compensated for the work you do?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...