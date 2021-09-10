Linda Ann Hart-Blackmore
Published 9:27 am Friday, September 10, 2021
Funeral services for Linda Ann Hart-Blackmore are to be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Joseph Harris officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.
Linda Ann Hart-Blackmore passed away on Aug. 30 in her home following a sudden illness. She was 64. She worked for the Vicksburg Warren School system. She was a member of Ballground M.B. Church where she was first lady of the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Lacey and Willie Mae Hart, and her brothers, Alfred Barnes and Michael Hart.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Charlie Blackmore of Vicksburg; her two sons, Deforest Hart of Houston, Texas and Darrick Hart of Vicksburg; her daughters, Monya Williams of Vicksburg, and Angela Hart of Houston; her brothers, Ernest Allen of Vicksburg, James Allen, Jr. of Dallas, Texas and Paul Barnes also of Dallas; and her sister, Brenda Barnes of Long Island, N.Y.; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.