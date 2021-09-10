Funeral services for Linda Ann Hart-Blackmore are to be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Joseph Harris officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Linda Ann Hart-Blackmore passed away on Aug. 30 in her home following a sudden illness. She was 64. She worked for the Vicksburg Warren School system. She was a member of Ballground M.B. Church where she was first lady of the church.