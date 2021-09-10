Wesley Andrew Brown died Tuesday, Sept. 7, at his residence. He was 31.

A lifelong resident of Vicksburg, he was employed by Circle H Farms where he was known as a “jack of all trades.” He was a voracious reader and an avid hunter. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his son, Aries Brown; his mother, Donna Brown; his father and stepmother, Philip and Deborah Brown; one sister, Frances Lee; two brothers, Justin Brown and Richard Brown; a stepbrother, Micah Bishop; his paternal grandmother, Betty J. Brown and numerous extended family members.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Glenwood Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Holden officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday until the hour of the service.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Kean, Matthew Brown, Timothy Brown, Steve Jordan, Drew Henson and Dusty Whiperling.

Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Brown, Richard Brown, Kenny Williams and Micah Bishop.