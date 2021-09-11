Eagles get grounded by Claiborne Academy

The first three weeks of the season went pretty well for Porter’s Chapel Academy.

The fourth did not.

PCA scored on the opening drive of the game, and then surrendered 52 unanswered points as Claiborne Academy thrashed them 52-6 on Friday.

The point total was a season low for PCA (2-2, 0-1 MAIS District 3-2A), which averaged 50.7 points in its first three games and set a single-game school record with 70 last week.

“Things slowly unraveled on us toward the end of the first quarter and in the second,” PCA coach Blake Purvis said. “We faced a different kind of adversity tonight and we couldn’t climb out of it. We’d get something going and then something would set us back and kill a drive. We missed too many opportunities tonight.”

PCA quarterback Jace Riggs was 15-of-33 passing for 129 yards, and scored the team’s only touchdown on a 9-yard run in the first quarter, but he also threw two interceptions.

Tyler Washington had 16 carries for 85 rushing yards, as well as five tackles and a sack on defense.

Willie Rogers caught 11 passes for 99 yards to set a single-game school record for receptions. He broke the old mark of 10 set by Chris Marshall in 2010, and tied by Michael Tod Andrews in 2018.

John Wyatt Massey contributed six tackles and two forced fumbles for PCA’s defense as well.

The Eagles, though, misfired badly in one of the most important games on the schedule. It was the first of three within District 3-2A, meaning they’ll have to win the last two — Oct. 1 at Prairie View and Oct. 22 at home against Tallulah Academy — to have a chance at winning their first district championship since 2008.

Claiborne (4-0, 1-0) remained undefeated and got the early leg up in the district race.

PCA will play its next two games at home, against Ben’s Ford next Friday and then Wilkinson County Christian on Sept. 24.

“It hurts,” Purvis said. “Now we don’t control our own destiny. We need some help. We just have to bounce back and rebound next week.”