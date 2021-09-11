Georgia man injured in Friday wreck on MS 3

Published 3:08 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021

By John Surratt

A Georgia man was seriously injured in a one-car wreck Friday night at the intersection of MS 3 and U. S. 61 North, according to information from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred about 11:12 p.m. Friday.

According to MHP reports, Steven R. Carter, 30, of Valdosta, Ga., was driving northbound on MS 3 when the silver 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup he was driving left the highway and struck a concrete barrier, ejecting him.

He was flown by AirCare Helicopter to University of Mississippi Medical Center. His condition was unavailable. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The accident remains under investigation.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

