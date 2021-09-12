The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

VHS bowling tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s bowling team are scheduled for Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m., at Fun Lanes in Uptown Vicksburg. The tryouts are open to all students in grades 7-12. All bowlers must have a pair of socks, a $5 shoe rental fee, and a current physical.

For more information, email coach Stacey Banks at sbanks@vwsd.org

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2021 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Sept. 26 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12 who are looking to display their talents in front of the Hinds baseball coaching staff, along with numerous other junior colleges, universities and scouts.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, and the showcase will run from noon until completion. The cost is $100 per player. All players must have a physical dated Oct. 25, 2019 or later.

Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players can pre-register online and download a waiver form through sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball.

For information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu

Over the River Run

The 33rd annual Over the River Run will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Old Mississippi River Bridge located at I-20 and Washington Street. The event features a 5-mile run and 5-mile race walk across the Old Mississippi River Bridge. A 1-mile fun run will follow.

The cost is $25 for adults, and $15 for ages 10 and younger. Parking will be at the Ameristar Hotel. After the race, entertainment and refreshments for all participants will be offered at the Ameristar Delta Point parking lot.

For more information, call 601-631-2997, email info@southernculture.org, or visit southernculture.org

VWAA fall baseball

Registration is now open for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s fall baseball league.

The league is for children 8-and-under, whose birthdays are after Jan. 1, 2022. The registration fee is $25, and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 2. Games begin Nov. 1 at Sports Force Parks.

To register or for more information, visit vwaabaseball.org or email vwaabaseball@gmail.com