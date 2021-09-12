How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
Published 4:00 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021
A weekly recap of performances by college football players from the Vicksburg area.
• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had five total tackles in a 62-0 loss to Auburn.
• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg) started at center and helped the Tigers roll up 467 yards of total offense in a 33-7 win over Tusekegee.
• Tennessee-Martin offensive lineman Malcolm Miller (Warren Central) saw playing time in a 33-27 victory against Samford.
• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) caught two passes for 40 yards in a 37-0 win over Grambling.
• Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown (St. Aloysius) started at right guard in a 54-17 rout of Austin Peay. It was Brown’s team-best 36th consecutive start.
• Alcorn State defensive back D’Marious Hicks (Port Gibson) had one solo tackle in a 13-10 win over Northwestern State.
• Northwestern State offensive lineman Stevie Ballard (Central Hinds) saw playing time in the loss to Alcorn State.
• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg) had a team-high five tackles in a 69-20 rout of Morgan State.
• Southern University kicker Josh Griffin (Warren Central) had four touchbacks on seven kickoffs in a 41-24 win against Miles College.