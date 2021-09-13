State welcome center closed for maintenance
Published 3:32 pm Monday, September 13, 2021
The Mississippi State Welcome Center on Washington Street near the Interstate 20 Mississippi River Bridge is closed this week for maintenance, according to information from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said the center is closed through Sunday.
Besides the building, the center’s parking lot is also closed because the contractor is using it as an area to store equipment while working on the welcome center, Flood said.