State welcome center closed for maintenance

Published 3:32 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

By John Surratt

The Interstate 20 bridge over the Mississippi River. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

The Mississippi State Welcome Center on Washington Street near the Interstate 20 Mississippi River Bridge is closed this week for maintenance, according to information from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said the center is closed through Sunday.

Besides the building, the center’s parking lot is also closed because the contractor is using it as an area to store equipment while working on the welcome center, Flood said.

 

