Funeral services for Felix Younger, Sr. will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at Kings Empowerment Center.

Interment will follow in Green Lawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday at the center from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Born in Bolton, Miss., Felix was the son of Charlie Younger and Ruby Sanders. He was employed with Anderson-Tully Company for over 45 years.

Survivors include his sons, Felix Younger, Jr. and Huey Younger; daughters, Annette and Jeannette Younger, all of Vicksburg; brothers, Hoover Younger of California, Eddie Harper of Bolton and Charlie Younger of Jackson; and a sister, Evelyn Campbell, of Fontana, Calif.

Younger passed away on Sept. 9. He was 88.