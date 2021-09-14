J.B. Barnes

A graveside service has been scheduled for J.B. “Pee Wee” Barnes on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Henry Cemetery, Edwards, Miss. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17, at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Barnes was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Sr. and Mamie Barnes; grandparents J.B. and Leonia Funches; sister, Bobby Ann Funches; brother, Leroy Barnes, Jr. and niece, Kathy Funches.

He leaves to cherish his memories three sisters, Janice and Tammy Barnes of Vicksburg, and Angela Barnes of Edwards; two brothers, Willie Sr. and Kevin Barnes, of Vicksburg. He also leaves in his memory a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews along with Carolyn.

Barnes transitioned from this life on Sept. 9, at the age of 56.