Joy P. Adams passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, at the age of 89.

Joy was born in Vicksburg, on June 11, 1932, the daughter of Robert Christopher Pettway and Lillie Hagan Pettway. She retired from Haworth Home Health where she worked as a secretary. She loved her poodles and flower and vegetable gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bobby Adams and her sister Frances Meadows.

She is survived by her daughter Beth Porter (Stanley); son R.D. Forbes (Sharon); grandchildren Rhiannon Cannada (Dustin), Dustin Forbes, Steve Porter (Whitney); great-grandchildren Rebekah Cannada, Hannah Forbes, Ella Forbes, Avery Forbes, Gunnar Drake Forbes, Ainsley Cannada and Owen Cannada; Caleb, Connor, Easton, Noah, Colston and Camden Porter; sister Dorothy Fleming and nephew Ray Fleming; stepchildren Marcia Weaver and Joe Adams.

A visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, at Glenwood Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Kent Campbell officiating the service.

Pallbearers will be Steve Porter, Dustin Forbes, Dustin Cannada, Dave Jones, Ray Fleming and Charles Harrison.

Honorary pallbearers will be her special friends Maxine and Charles Jones; her caregiver Liz Junkins, Dr. Sam Pierce, the staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and all her friends at Levi’s.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church Building Fund or the Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.